Goa cash-for-jobs scam: AAP seeks judicial probe, says ED inquiry will 'fetch no result'

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, claiming that an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not yield any result.

Goa BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar, however, said the opposition itself had demanded an ED inquiry which was now underway and there was nothing to hide.

The AAP leaders were targeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his family over the scam for "political reasons", he said, adding the first FIR in the matter was registered at the CM's behest.

The Goa police have arrested several persons in connection with the fraud wherein many people have been duped under the pretext of being provided government jobs.

Several complaints had been filed across Goa, with many government job aspirants alleging they were forced to pay lakhs of rupees to some persons under the pretext of facilitating employment.

CM Sawant had said an unbiased investigation was underway into the scam, with police apprehending several accused, who were luring youth to pay for getting government jobs.

Talking to reporters here, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said media reports have claimed the ED has initiated an inquiry into the scam.

"I feel that the ED's inquiry will fetch no results as it is yet another agency of the BJP," he alleged.

Palekar alleged some BJP functionaries were involved in the scam, hence his party has demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also recently targeted the state BJP government over the scam.