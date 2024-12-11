Himachal CM Sukhu launches six new schemes as his government completes two years in office

CHANDIGARH: On the completion of two years of the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched six new schemes and distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries.

At an event at Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur, marking the completion of two years of the present state government’s tenure, aiming to promote natural farming, CM Sukhu introduced “Him Bhog Atta,” prepared from maize grown using natural farming practices. The government procured 398 metric tonnes of maize from 1,506 farmers of ten districts of the state and transferred Rs 1.20 crore directly to their bank accounts.

With Himachal Pradesh offering the highest support price in the country for wheat (Rs 40 per kg) and maize (Rs 30 per kg), over 1.98 lakh farmers across 35,000 hectares were engaged in natural farming. To further encourage this, 36,000 new farmers are being integrated this year.

To benefit small farmers and livestock owners and fulfill the guarantee enshrined in the Congress Pratigya Patra, Sukhu launched a scheme to purchase organic compost and vermin compost at Rs 300 per quintal. Payments of Rs 1 lakh were distributed to 100 farmers via direct benefit transfer (DBT). This initiative aims to boost farmer's incomes thereby strengthening the rural economy. He also handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme 2023.

Beneficiaries received a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing the e-taxis with the vehicles leased to government offices for five years. This arrangement guarantees a stable monthly income for taxi owners. The state government aims to provide around 150 permits to e-taxi owners in the first phase. Sukhu also rolled out the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana by disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to the eligible 5,145 beneficiaries of the state and also provided them eligibility certificates.