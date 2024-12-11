India evacuates 75 of its citizens as rebels take over Syria

The Ministry of External Affairs late on Tuesday night said that it has evacuated 75 Indian nations from Syria as Islamists-led overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.

The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following recent developments in that country," it said.

"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," it said.