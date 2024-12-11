India evacuates 75 of its citizens as rebels take over Syria

The Ministry of External Affairs late on Tuesday night said that it has evacuated 75 Indian nations from Syria as Islamists-led overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.
The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following recent developments in that country," it said.
"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," it said.
The MEA said the government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad.
"Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus," it said. "The government will continue to monitor the situation closely," the MEA added.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community in Syria for their safety. There are around 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working in various UN organisations.
Hours after the rebels captured power, official sources in Delhi on Sunday said all Indian nationals in Syria are safe.
Islamist-led rebels declared that they had taken Damascus in a lightning offensive on Sunday, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.
Russian state media reported that Assad is in Moscow and will be given asylum.