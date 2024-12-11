India makes 'significant progress' in malaria control; deaths drop by 68%: WHO report

NEW DELHI: India has made "significant progress" in reducing malaria incidence and mortality, according to the latest 'World Malaria Report' released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The number of estimated malaria cases in India decreased from 6.4 million in 2017 to 2 million in 2023, marking a 69% drop.
Similarly, malaria deaths fell from 11,100 to 3,500 over the same period, a 68% reduction, the report said.
Globally, the report noted an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths in 2023, representing an increase of 11 million cases compared to 2022, with deaths remaining nearly the same.
Approximately 95% of malaria deaths occurred in the WHO African Region, where many at-risk individuals still lack access to essential services for prevention, detection, and treatment.
“No one should die of malaria; yet the disease continues to disproportionately affect people in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
“An expanded package of lifesaving tools now offers better protection against the disease, but increased investments and actions in high-burden African countries are needed to curb the threat,” he added.
In India, the report highlighted that the country officially exited the High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024 due to significant reductions in malaria incidence and mortality in high-endemic states.
“Nationwide, the number of estimated malaria cases in India decreased from 6.4 million in 2017 (the year before the HBHI initiative was introduced) to 2 million cases in 2023, a 69% decrease. Similarly, malaria deaths decreased from 11,100 to 3,500, a 68% reduction,” the report said.
In 2023, 11 HBHI countries (excluding India, but including Sudan) accounted for 66% of global malaria cases and 68% of deaths.
From 2000 to 2023, malaria cases in India decreased by 82.4%, from 22.8 million to 4 million, while incidence dropped by 87%, from 17.7 to 2.3 per 1,000 population at risk.
“The decrease can mainly be attributed to a reduction of 17.7 million estimated cases in India, with a 93% decrease in incidence, from 20 to 1.5 per 1,000 population at risk,” the report added.
In 2023, India accounted for half of all estimated malaria cases in the Southeast Asia region, which saw a reduction of 82.4% in cases, from 22.8 million in 2000 to 4 million in 2023. The region, home to a quarter of the world’s population, represented 1.5% of global malaria cases in 2023.
The estimated malaria deaths in the region fell by 82.9%, from 35,000 in 2000 to 6,000 in 2023, preventing more than 270 million cases and 420,000 deaths between 2000 and 2023.
“The progress follows the highest-ever political commitment by member countries, matched by tangible actions at the sub-national level. However, accelerated efforts are needed to eliminate malaria in countries where it persists and sustain progress where the disease is on the decline or has been eliminated,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia (SEARO).
She added that in 2022-2023, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal saw a reduction in their malaria caseload, while three countries—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Myanmar—reported an increase. Timor-Leste and Bhutan reported zero indigenous malaria cases.
Between 2022 and 2023, malaria cases fell by 9.6% in India, 9.2% in Bangladesh, 5.7% in Indonesia, and 58.3% in Nepal.
Meanwhile, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Myanmar, and Thailand saw increases of 47.9%, 45.1%, and 46.4%, respectively.
The report stated that between 2000 and 2023, an estimated 2.2 billion malaria cases and 12.7 million deaths were averted worldwide.
Forty-four countries and one territory have been certified malaria-free by WHO, with many more on track to meet the goal. Of the 83 malaria-endemic countries, 25 now report fewer than 10 malaria cases per year, up from just four in 2000.
“We must not forget that the risk of malaria persists and could increase due to factors such as climate change. We must continue to accelerate our progress against malaria,” Wazed warned.
She further emphasised that strong political commitment, strengthened health systems, enhanced surveillance, strategic use of data, improved coordination, better accessibility and community ownership of interventions, and an inclusive approach are crucial to achieving a malaria-free future for all.