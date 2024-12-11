India makes 'significant progress' in malaria control; deaths drop by 68%: WHO report

NEW DELHI: India has made "significant progress" in reducing malaria incidence and mortality, according to the latest 'World Malaria Report' released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of estimated malaria cases in India decreased from 6.4 million in 2017 to 2 million in 2023, marking a 69% drop.

Similarly, malaria deaths fell from 11,100 to 3,500 over the same period, a 68% reduction, the report said.

Globally, the report noted an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths in 2023, representing an increase of 11 million cases compared to 2022, with deaths remaining nearly the same.

Approximately 95% of malaria deaths occurred in the WHO African Region, where many at-risk individuals still lack access to essential services for prevention, detection, and treatment.

“No one should die of malaria; yet the disease continues to disproportionately affect people in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“An expanded package of lifesaving tools now offers better protection against the disease, but increased investments and actions in high-burden African countries are needed to curb the threat,” he added.

In India, the report highlighted that the country officially exited the High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024 due to significant reductions in malaria incidence and mortality in high-endemic states.

