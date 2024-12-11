India's youth keen to find solutions for country's challenges: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that the future of the world will be driven by innovation and knowledge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the youth are India’s hope and aspiration in the changing situation. He added that the government is introducing reforms to remove roadblocks in their path.

Interacting with young innovators during the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH), Modi said the youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding solutions for the country's challenges.

Highlighting that India should become the most innovative, progressive and prosperous country in the world, the prime minister said that the world was acknowledging that India's strength was its innovative youth and tech power.

"We have introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP) to nurture a scientific mindset. The government is removing roadblocks in the path of the country's youth by introducing reforms," Modi said during his address to more than 1,300 student teams via video conferencing.

