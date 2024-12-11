Maoists kill BJP worker in fifth murder of civilian in a week in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

RAIPUR: A group of Maoists killed a BJP worker Kudiam Mado, 35, on suspicion of being a police informer at Somanpalli village in strife-torn Bijapur district, about 400 km south of Raipur on Wednesday.

The deceased was dragged out of his house by the Maoists and strangled to death, stated the police who reached the village after being alerted by locals.

The cadres of the banned outfit left a pamphlet at the site of the crime claiming to be the Maoist national park area committee and accused Mado of being a police informer.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to track down the assailants.

“By killing innocent people in villages, the Naxalites are calling it a people’s revolution. It is a cowardly act. Neither do they have any ideology nor any plan for people’s welfare. They are only making their own lives secure," said Vijay Sharma, the state home minister.