No money was received directly: PM's adviser clarifies charge by Pawan Khera on George Soros funding

Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), has responded sharply to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s allegations that she received funds from an organisation backed by American investor George Soros. Soros has become a focal point of controversy amid the ongoing political dispute between the Congress and the BJP.

Shamika Ravi dismissed Pawan Khera's charge as "entirely incorrect," clarifying that the Open Society Foundation, funded by George Soros, supported the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2006-07 for work on financial inclusion. At the time, Ravi was an assistant professor, but she emphasized that no funds were given directly to any faculty member. "In 2006-07, the Open Society funded ISB for work on financial inclusion, where I was teaching and researching the topic. No money came directly to any faculty member," she explained.

She also pointed out that it was 18 years after her time at ISB that she joined the EAC-PM, calling the allegations a "fit case for defamation."

"18 years later, I joined the EAC-PM. I have never been more proud of my work, my nation, or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?" Shamika Ravi posted on X, taking a swipe at the Congress.