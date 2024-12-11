No money was received directly: PM's adviser clarifies charge by Pawan Khera on George Soros funding

Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), has responded sharply to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s allegations that she received funds from an organisation backed by American investor George Soros. Soros has become a focal point of controversy amid the ongoing political dispute between the Congress and the BJP.
Shamika Ravi dismissed Pawan Khera's charge as "entirely incorrect," clarifying that the Open Society Foundation, funded by George Soros, supported the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2006-07 for work on financial inclusion. At the time, Ravi was an assistant professor, but she emphasized that no funds were given directly to any faculty member. "In 2006-07, the Open Society funded ISB for work on financial inclusion, where I was teaching and researching the topic. No money came directly to any faculty member," she explained.
She also pointed out that it was 18 years after her time at ISB that she joined the EAC-PM, calling the allegations a "fit case for defamation."
"18 years later, I joined the EAC-PM. I have never been more proud of my work, my nation, or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?" Shamika Ravi posted on X, taking a swipe at the Congress.
The BJP has been accusing Congress of collusion with Soros-backed outfits, which it claims are involved in anti-India activities. The Congress, in its counter, questioned why Soros' business operations are allowed to run in India if he is truly involved in anti-national activities, and why the government hasn't sought his extradition if he poses a threat.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the BJP for focusing on Soros while simultaneously protecting Gautam Adani, accusing the ruling party of obstructing Parliament proceedings to divert attention from the Adani Group allegations. The Congress has been calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group's alleged irregularities, including accusations against its chairman in the US.
Shrinate also raised concerns over the BJP's own ties to Soros, citing the party’s contributions to the UN Democracy Fund, which supports 68 of Soros’ projects worldwide. She pointed out that the BJP had donated USD 900,000 over the last decade, becoming the fourth-largest donor to this fund. Furthermore, she questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had not severed ties with individuals and entities backed by Soros, including those who supported Modi’s demonetisation policy.
Shrinate also highlighted the ties between Soros-funded ventures and Indian startups, asking why money from Soros-backed funds was flowing into India if the BJP truly believed Soros was working against the country. This, she argued, revealed the BJP's accusations as unfounded and suggested that the ruling party was using Soros as an excuse to protect Adani from scrutiny.
In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of colluding with Soros and anti-India forces, leading to disruptions in the Lok Sabha and the adjournment of the House for the day. The political tug-of-war continues as both parties use the Soros issue to defend their respective positions.
(With inputs from PTI)