No-trust notice against Chair sparks Upper House uproar

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday without transacting any business amid uproar by treasury and opposition benches over the no-trust notice against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue.
Several opposition parties on Wednesday said the “partisan” conduct of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar prompted them to move a notice for his removal as Vice-President and alleged that politics has taken precedence over rules in Rajya Sabha.
Addressing media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.
Kharge also claimed that Dhankhar himself is responsible for the disruptions in the House. “The Rajya Sabha chairman’s conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the post he holds. He targets opposition leaders and often praises the government,” Kharge said. “Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha and the Chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour,” he alleged.
The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought against the vice president under Article 67 of the Constitution as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased.
“The notice for the RS chairman’s removal is not about personal grievances or political battles. We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal,” he said.
“This is not just a breach of protocol but a betrayal of the Constitution and the people of India,” Kharge added. “The Rajya Sabha chairman’s conduct in the House has harmed the country’s dignity,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, Dhankhar, who was addressing a programme in Jaipur, said there are forces in the country and outside who are unable to digest India’s progress but made no reference to the ouster move by the Opposition. “This act of fragmenting the country, dividing the country, insulting the institutions of the country is being done in a planned manner. We must neutralise every anti-national narrative,” he said.
Soon after the RS reassembled at 12 noon following the day’s first adjournment, Leader of the House JP Nadda accused the Congress of standing with billionaire investor George Soros in seeking to destabilise the country, and demanded a discussion. He condemned the opposition’s no-confidence notice against Dhankhar. He said it was an attempt by the opposition party to divert attention from the issue of “ties between the top Congress leadership and Soros.”
The members of the treasury benches were on their feet soon after the House met and Deputy Chairman allowed the leader of the house to speak. “I want to bring to your notice that for the last two days our people are raising the issue of what relationship does the Congress top leadership have with George Soros. What is the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi?” Nadda asked.
Nadda’s remarks evoked vociferous protests from the opposition, leading to the adjournment of the House. The Rajya Sabha has witnessed repeated adjournments for the past three days over the Soros issue.