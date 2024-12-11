No-trust notice against Chair sparks Upper House uproar

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday without transacting any business amid uproar by treasury and opposition benches over the no-trust notice against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue.

Several opposition parties on Wednesday said the “partisan” conduct of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar prompted them to move a notice for his removal as Vice-President and alleged that politics has taken precedence over rules in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

Kharge also claimed that Dhankhar himself is responsible for the disruptions in the House. “The Rajya Sabha chairman’s conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the post he holds. He targets opposition leaders and often praises the government,” Kharge said. “Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha and the Chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour,” he alleged.

The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought against the vice president under Article 67 of the Constitution as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased.

“The notice for the RS chairman’s removal is not about personal grievances or political battles. We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal,” he said.

“This is not just a breach of protocol but a betrayal of the Constitution and the people of India,” Kharge added. “The Rajya Sabha chairman’s conduct in the House has harmed the country’s dignity,” he alleged.