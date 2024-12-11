One killed, five injured as car collides with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Five people, including four policemen, were seriously injured and an ASI died in a road accident involving Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Akshaya Patra intersection in Jagatpura while the convoy was heading to the inauguration of a Skill Development Center by Laghu Udyog Bharti in Jaipur.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 PM when a car, allegedly traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided with the convoy. Three vehicles were damaged in the collision, including two government vehicles and a taxi. The injured policemen were identified as Balwan Singh, Devendra Singh, ACP Amir Hasan, Rajendra, and Surendra Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, ASI Surendra Singh, who was managing traffic at the intersection, attempted to stop the car. However, the vehicle struck him before crashing into the convoy, causing one vehicle to overturn and another to mount the road divider.