One killed, five injured as car collides with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Five people, including four policemen, were seriously injured and an ASI died in a road accident involving Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The incident took place at the Akshaya Patra intersection in Jagatpura while the convoy was heading to the inauguration of a Skill Development Center by Laghu Udyog Bharti in Jaipur.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 PM when a car, allegedly traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided with the convoy. Three vehicles were damaged in the collision, including two government vehicles and a taxi. The injured policemen were identified as Balwan Singh, Devendra Singh, ACP Amir Hasan, Rajendra, and Surendra Singh.
According to eyewitnesses, ASI Surendra Singh, who was managing traffic at the intersection, attempted to stop the car. However, the vehicle struck him before crashing into the convoy, causing one vehicle to overturn and another to mount the road divider.
All injured individuals were immediately rushed to hospitals for medical care. Two of the injured, including the driver of the taxi involved in the collision, are being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while others, including ASI Surendra Singh and four policemen, were at Jeevan Rekha Hospital. Surendra Singh, who had a critical head injury, succumbed to injuries.
The driver of the taxi, identified as Pawan, and his companion also sustained injuries. Pawan is under treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and his friend has been admitted to Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital. The vehicle’s owner, when contacted by the police, expressed surprise, stating that Pawan was on leave and should not have been using the car.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma personally ensured the injured were transported to the hospital and later cancelled his scheduled participation in the inauguration program.
The incident has raised concerns about security arrangements for the Chief Minister, especially as it coincides with the high-profile Rising Rajasthan Summit currently underway in Jaipur. Experts have called for a thorough investigation into the safety protocols surrounding VIP convoys.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara has demanded a high-level probe into the shocking accident which has raised serious concerns about the security protocols being followed for the CM's convoy.