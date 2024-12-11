Over one-third of Indian fugitives taking shelter in US, says Home Ministry

NEW DELHI: The United States of America (US) seemed to have become a safe haven for criminals and terrorists wanted in India, as government data revealed that over one-third of India's wanted fugitives are taking shelter there.
The data presented by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the floor of the Lok Sabha, revealed that 65 of the total 178 fugitives against whom extradition requests have been made are living in the US. This includes David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Rana, both Lashkar operatives and wanted by Indian agencies in connection with 26/11 terror attack case.
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 65 of 178 pending extradition requests by investigative agencies for criminals and terrorists are under consideration by the US government, with whom a treaty was signed in 1997.
However, he pointed out that data from 2002 to 2018 show that only 11 requests had been honoured by the US administration.
It is to be noted that among those requests, which have not yet been honoured is the extradition of David Coleman Headley. However, officials in the law enforcement agencies said that the extradition process of Tahawwur Rana, another key suspect in the Mumbai error attack case, is in its final stages.
The Minister said, “As per records from the Ministry of External Affairs, 65 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of US authorities.” He went on to add that the data compiled for the past five years showed that only 23 requests had been met.
According to the MHA, the government has been making concerted diplomatic efforts to extradite others suspected of criminal and/or terrorist activities. “To date, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories and entered into agreements with 12 countries.”
Rai said the government is looking to conclude more such treaties with as many countries as possible, to ensure fugitives do not escape justice. He said those who had sought refuge in the US are wanted in cases of murder, extortion, child abuse, and financial fraud.
Prominent names include gangsters like Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Anmol Bishnoi, who authorities believe masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and that of former Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique in October this year.
Anmol was arrested in the US last month. He is accused of plotting and executing terror attacks and the targeted killings of prominent personalities from the film and business worlds. The NIA had added him to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.