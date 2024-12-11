Over one-third of Indian fugitives taking shelter in US, says Home Ministry

It is to be noted that among those requests, which have not yet been honoured is the extradition of David Coleman Headley. However, officials in the law enforcement agencies said that the extradition process of Tahawwur Rana, another key suspect in the Mumbai error attack case, is in its final stages.

The Minister said, “As per records from the Ministry of External Affairs, 65 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of US authorities.” He went on to add that the data compiled for the past five years showed that only 23 requests had been met.

According to the MHA, the government has been making concerted diplomatic efforts to extradite others suspected of criminal and/or terrorist activities. “To date, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories and entered into agreements with 12 countries.”

Rai said the government is looking to conclude more such treaties with as many countries as possible, to ensure fugitives do not escape justice. He said those who had sought refuge in the US are wanted in cases of murder, extortion, child abuse, and financial fraud.

Prominent names include gangsters like Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Anmol Bishnoi, who authorities believe masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and that of former Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique in October this year.

Anmol was arrested in the US last month. He is accused of plotting and executing terror attacks and the targeted killings of prominent personalities from the film and business worlds. The NIA had added him to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.