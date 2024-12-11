Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protest over no-confidence motion against V-P Dhankhar

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following a ruckus by opposition parties over a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Vice President and House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

As the session began, opposition members raised slogans and disrupted the proceedings, demanding discussion of the motion.

The uproar intensified as Chairman Dhankhar attempted to proceed with the listed agenda, prompting him to adjourn the House till 12 pm and then later for the day.