Rajya Sabha breaks into a bit of wit, humour, shayaris, shlokas

NEW DELHI: Amid protests and walkouts, the Rajya Sabha witnessed this year witty comments, humour, poetry, shayaris, couplets, Sanskrit shlokas, quotes, analogies, and even filmy songs recited by its members. The artistic expressions were skillfully employed by the members during moments of heated debate, both in support of and opposition to government Bills and policies.

The Upper House has recorded every moment of eloquence on its official website.

While members from the ruling coalition used these literary and rhetorical tools to laud the Modi government’s achievements and vision, the Opposition recited them as critiques of policies.

On August 9, AAP MP Swati Maliwal recited a couplet highlighting the critical state of the Yamuna. She said, “Yamuna kinare baithi ek chidiya kehti hai, sapne haseen dikhaye the sarkar ne, par aaj bhi meri Yamuna zehar peekar behti hai (A bird sitting by the Yamuna says the government showed us beautiful dreams, but even today, my Yamuna flows poisoned).”

A day earlier, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya recited a popular Bollywood song while speaking in favour of the Jammu & Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024. “Humein tumse pyaar kitna, yeh hum nahin jaante, magar jee nahin sakte tumhare bina” (We don’t know how much we love you, but we can’t live without you),” he recited, leaving the House erupting in laughter.

On August 6, Union minister Prahlad Joshi quoted a Sanskrit shloka, which meant “The universe is full of energy, and all living beings are alive.” During the Budget session on July 25, an MP cited a poignant Tamil couplet, “The king who lacks advisors to rebuke him will perish, even though no external force destroys him.”

The Rajya Sabha website said, “The proceedings this year were frequently interspersed with literary charms, poetical recitations, witty and humours quotes.”