Ranchi Diary: Resentment over not getting ministerial berth

Resentment over not getting ministerial berth

Many of the Congress MLAs are unhappy with the party high command’s decision over ministerial posts in Jharkhand. According to the party sources, there is huge resentment over Radha Krishna Kishore getting the most important ministerial post, finance ministry, despite the fact that he joined the party after jumping several parties. Congress MLAs are also clueless over MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey being made a minister under ST quota. There is controversy over the elevation of Irfan Ansari as minister as his name appeared prominently for creating a plot to topple the Hemant Soren government.

Action for not releasing bodies over unpaid bills

The newly appointed Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari has announced a move to ensure private hospitals do not withhold the bodies of deceased patients over unpaid bills. He warned that if a patient dies during treatment, private hospitals will be required to hand over the body to the relatives without a bill. If any private hospital refuses to do so, strict action will be taken against them. Ansari also voiced his concern over private hospitals treating health care as a business stating that the practice of turning health care into a money-making business has to be stopped at all cost.

State-of-the-art bungalow for ministers

The newly appointed ministers will soon move in state-of-the art bungalows beside the Assembly building. While inspecting the under construction bungalows on Monday, CM Hemant Soren emphasised that all work on the bungalows and the surrounding residential complex must be completed by January 15, 2025, enabling the allocation of houses to the ministers. These bungalows are surrounded by expansive lawns, and the complex features a shared clubhouse for recreational activities. The residential complex features 11 newly constructed bungalows with modern designs and state-of-the-art amenities.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com