Rescuers race against time to save five-year-old boy stuck in Rajasthan borewell

JAIPUR: More than 48 hours have passed since five-year-old Aryan fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa. Rescuers race against time to pull him to safety.

As they dig a parallel borewell to reach the child, National Disaster Response Force personnel say there are myriad challenges in the operation: the water level in the area may be around 160 feet, difficulty in capturing any movement of the child on camera due to steam underground, and then there are safety concerns for the staff as well.