RS chairman's 'partisan' behaviour left us with no option but to push for his removal: Opposition

Further escalating the attack against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, several opposition parties on Wednesday said that his conduct in the Upper House has pushed them to table a "non-confidence motion" against him.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct has been contrary to his post's dignity...he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government, He works as a spokesperson for the government," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Kharge said that the opposition was "left with no option" other than to table a no confidence motion against Dhankar, due to his conduct.

"We have nothing against the RS chairman, but he left us with no option but to go ahead with notice for his removal," Kharge said.

"We are fed up with his behaviour, partiality," he added.

Stating that the chairman's conduct in the House has "harmed the country's dignity," Kharge claimed that he prioritised "politics over rules."

"Politics has taken precedence over rules in RS; chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour," he alleged.

The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 of the Constitution against the vice president as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased.

"This is not just a breach of protocol but a betrayal of the Constitution and the people of India," Kharge said adding that Dhankhar himself is responsible for the continuous disruptions in the House.

"We appeal to the people of India to understand that this notice has been filed after thorough consideration and deliberations, with the sole purpose of safeguarding the Constitution and protecting the integrity of our parliamentary democracy," Kharge said.

Agreeing with the leader of opposition, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque said that the opposition MPs are "not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha."

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling BJP.

"In parliamentary democracy, the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition are two pillars and whenever the LoP stands up to speak, the floor is immediately given to the opposition leader and no one will speak," Siva said.