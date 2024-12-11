Six injured after Rajasthan CM's convoy collides with car en route to Jaipur

JAIPUR: Six people, including five policemen, were seriously injured in an accident involving a vehicle from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy on Monday. The incident occurred at the Akshaya Patra intersection while the convoy was en route to the inauguration of the Sohan Singh Smriti Skill Development Center by Laghu Udyog Bharti.

The convoy departed from the CM House at 3:00 PM. At the Akshaya Patra intersection, an unexpected vehicle appeared in its path, forcing an evasive maneuver that led to a collision. One of the convoy vehicles struck an oncoming vehicle and overturned. The impact was so severe that the pilot vehicle mounted the road divider.

Among the injured were five policemen, including ASI Surendra Singh, whose injuries were reported to be serious. The identities of the other injured individuals are yet to be confirmed. All the injured were immediately transported to Jeevan Rekha Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Two are receiving care at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while three others are being treated at Jeevan Rekha Hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma personally assisted in getting the injured to the hospital. Following the accident, he cancelled his scheduled participation in the inauguration event.

The incident has sparked concerns over a potential lapse in the Chief Minister's security arrangements. The timing of the accident, coinciding with the high-profile Rising Rajasthan Summit in Jaipur set to conclude on Wednesday, has raised questions about the convoy’s safety protocols.

This is not the first such incident involving the Chief Minister's convoy. Shortly after he assumed office, a minor accident occurred involving the convoy, though no serious injuries were reported at that time.