Supreme Court warns against misuse of cruelty law for personal vendetta against husband

The Supreme Court has issued a strong warning against the misuse of laws in marital dispute cases, specifically addressing complaints filed by women against their husbands and families. The Court stated that legal provisions should not be used as a "tool to unleash personal vendetta," reported India Today.

This observation came as the Supreme Court set aside a cruelty case filed under Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which the Telangana High Court had previously refused to dismiss.

Section 498(A) of the IPC, part of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was designed to protect married women from cruelty by their husbands or in-laws. The law provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term of 3 years or more, along with a possible fine for the accused. In this particular case, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the man and his family, who had been accused of cruelty, and overturned the High Court’s decision to allow the case to proceed.