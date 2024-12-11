Teenager pushes mother to death, leaves her unattended for five days

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old boy was held by Gorakhpur police on Wednesday for pushing his mother during a heated exchange leading her to fall and get a fatal head injury.

During the interrogation, the teenager not only admitted to his crime but also explained the series of events which resulted in the death of his mother Aarti.

The boy revealed that when his mother turned unconscious after getting the head injury, he left for school leaving her behind in the same condition. Even on his return, he left her unattended and went to stay with his friend.

This ordeal continued for the next five days before his father Ram Milan, an assistant scientist in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) unit of Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, became suspicious of the explanation given by the boy. Ram Milan asked his sister-in-law Gyanti Devi, to check and she found the house locked and his son unreachable on the phone. Later, Ram Milan decided to visit his family in Gorakhpur himself.