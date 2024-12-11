Teenager pushes mother to death, leaves her unattended for five days

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old boy was held by Gorakhpur police on Wednesday for pushing his mother during a heated exchange leading her to fall and get a fatal head injury.
During the interrogation, the teenager not only admitted to his crime but also explained the series of events which resulted in the death of his mother Aarti.
The boy revealed that when his mother turned unconscious after getting the head injury, he left for school leaving her behind in the same condition. Even on his return, he left her unattended and went to stay with his friend.
This ordeal continued for the next five days before his father Ram Milan, an assistant scientist in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) unit of Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, became suspicious of the explanation given by the boy. Ram Milan asked his sister-in-law Gyanti Devi, to check and she found the house locked and his son unreachable on the phone. Later, Ram Milan decided to visit his family in Gorakhpur himself.
The revelation came to light during a two-hour interrogation by Additional SP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava of the teenager who confessed that he had pushed his mother during an argument.
The sequence of events began when Ram Milan from BARC called his wife, Aarti, on the evening of December 3. After he couldn’t reach her as her mobile remained switched off for two days, on December 7, he sent his sister-in-law, to their house, which was locked from the outside.
Ram Milan, on reaching Gorakhpur, found Aarti’s body in the house. Their son, who was found sitting on a bench in a nearby Shiva temple, initially tried to misguide both police and his father by telling them that Aarti died after a fall.
“He claimed panic led him to lock the house from the outside and wander for four days. However, the autopsy report contradicted the minor’s account,” said the cops.
“Further investigation raised suspicions. Bloodstains were found at two different spots, indicating the body was dragged, and CCTV footage confirmed no outsiders entered the house. While searching the boy’s room, large amounts of cash were recovered in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100,” added police.
During interrogation on Wednesday, the boy confessed how he pushed his mother who died of the fall.
Meanwhile, the altercation between the boy and his mother took off on December 3 morning when Aarti asked the boy, a student of class XI, to go to school and he refused. Instead, he asked for some money and a dispute ensued. Finally, the mother threw cash at him in frustration and in a fit of rage, the boy pushed her leading her to fall and getting a fatal head injury,” SP Srivastava told the media persons.
As per the police authorities, the boy and his mother were at loggerheads since December 1, when Aarti visited the school of her son and discovered that he rarely attended school but was involved in other activities. His mother scolded him badly in front of his classmates and teachers. SSP Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover, said that the boy was sent to a shelter home.