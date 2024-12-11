Varanasi priest ends life after failing to get darshan of deity

LUCKNOW: The devotion took the shape of a tragedy in Varanasi when a priest, 40, allegedly ended his life by slitting his throat after failing to invoke Goddess Kali after 24 hours of continuous and intense worship.

The priest, Amit Sharma, slit his throat at his rented house in Kotwali area of Varanasi on Tuesday night.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Ishan Soni, on Tuesday late evening, the Kotwali police were alerted that a priest Amit Sharma, 40, who lived in a rented house in the Gai Ghat locality of the city, slit his throat with a sharp knife.

“He was rushed to the trauma centre of Benaras Hindu University (BHU), where doctors declared him dead upon arrival,” said ACP Soni.