Violent protests in Maharashtra's Parbhani over damage to Constitution replica

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Prohibitory orders were imposed in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday as violent protests rocked the city for the second day over the vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution, police said.

Amid the bandh called by Ambedkarite activists, a mob indulged in arson and the district collector's office was vandalised, officials said.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in the city, banning the gathering of five or more persons in public places, and a company of the State Reserve Police Force has been called in to help maintain law and order, said a senior official.

A glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged on Tuesday, sparking protests.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday morning.

"PVC pipes outside a shop were set ablaze around 1 pm today. As the mob became violent, police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them," said acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale.

The protesters were demanding that police should find who was behind Tuesday's incident of vandalising, he told PTI.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the collector's office, and some of them including women activists rushed inside and damaged furniture and window panes before police brought the situation under control, said Inspector General of Police Shahji Umap.

Protesters were supposed to hand over a memorandum to the collector in the morning and return peacefully, but some of them attacked signboards of shops and CCTVs along the way and tyres were also burnt on the road, he said.