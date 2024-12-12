26/11 attacker among 65 of 178 wanted fugitives taking shelter in the US: Government

NEW DELHI: Every third fugitive wanted by Indian agencies is taking shelter in the United States, making it a safe haven for criminals and terrorists, the Union ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told the Lok Sabha.

The MHA data revealed that of the total 178 fugitives against whom extradition requests have been made, 65 are living in the US. They include David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Rana, both Lashkar operatives wanted by Indian agencies in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 65 of 178 pending extradition requests by investigative agencies for criminals and terrorists are under consideration by the US government, with whom a treaty was signed in 1997. He, however, said that from 2002 to 2018, only 11 requests had been honoured by the US.

Among those requests which have not yet been honoured is the extradition of Headley. Officials said the extradition process of Rana is in the final stages. “As per records from the ministry of external affairs, 65 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of US authorities,” the minister said, adding only 23 requests had been met in last five years.

According to MHA, the government has been making concerted diplomatic efforts to extradite others suspected of criminal or terrorist activities. “India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories and entered into agreements with 12 countries,” Rai said.

Prominent names include gangsters like Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Anmol Bishnoi, who authorities believe masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and that of former Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique in October 2024.