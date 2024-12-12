Act of generosity: Body of two-day-old baby donated to Dehradun hospital

DEHRADUN: The family of a two-and-a-half-day-old baby donated her body for medical study at Doon Hospital in Dehradun, making her the youngest donor in the country.

Saraswati had been suffering from a heart-related condition known as asphyxia and passed away shortly after birth.

This donation is being recognized as the first instance in India where a newborn’s body has been donated.

The bereaved family made this difficult decision in hopes of contributing to medical education and research. Dr Rajendra Saini from Haridwar stated, “The baby girl had a heart-related ailment that led to her passing on Wednesday morning.” The infant’s father, Ram Mihir, works as a factory employee in Haridwar.

Reports say that Dr Saini encouraged the family to consider organ donation. Following his guidance, the family contacted Mukesh Goyal from the Dadhichi Body Donation Committee. Through this committee, the body was donated on Wednesday morning.

Hospital sources revealed that this compassionate decision by the family not only honours the memory of their child but also contributes to medical education and research, potentially helping future patients in need.

According to hospital officials, the donation will serve as a valuable resource for medical students and researchers, enhancing their understanding of pediatric health issues and potentially saving future lives. This selfless act also raises awareness about the vital importance of organ donation in India. Dr M.K. Pant, head of the Anatomy Department, remarked, “Such cases are extremely rare, especially when it involves the body donation of a child just a few days old.”