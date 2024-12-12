Babbar Khalsa role suspected in Gurugram bomb attack

CHANDIGARH: Terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International’s (BKI) involvement in a “crude bomb” attack on a Gurugram bar has been suspected, officials said on Wednesday.

This was revealed during the interrogation of a man who was arrested red-handed while hurling crude bombs outside the bar in the sector 29 market here, a senior police officer said.

Sachin Taliyan (27), a native of Chhur village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, has revealed during his interrogation that he is a henchman of designated terrorist Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar.

A city court send the accused to a seven-day police custody on Wednesday.

Days after blasts at a bar owned by singer Badshah in Chandigarh, an explosion was reported outside two nightclubs in sector 29 here on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had called the club operators via WhatsApp about two weeks ago, demanding crores of rupees and a stake of up to 30 per cent in the business. After the club operators approached the police, cops were deployed at the sector 29 market, a senior officer said.

An FIR has been filed on a complaint from Head Constable Anil of the crime unit, sector 17. The complainant has said he was on duty at the sector 29 market on Tuesday morning when there was an explosion on a grey Scooty that was parked in front of the Warehouse Club.

A man was seen running and hurling another bomb on a signboard of the Human Club, the complainant has said, adding that the blasts triggered panic in the area.

The accused, who was carrying a yellow and blue striped bag, was overpowered by the policemen deployed in the area. A country-made weapon, two “crude bombs” and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.