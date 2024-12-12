BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh attacks Congress on George Soros links

NEW DELHI: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday accused the INDIA bloc of employing "deceptive tactics" to distract the nation from alleged links between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros.

Responding to a resolution by the INDIA bloc criticising Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Chugh asserted that the move is a calculated effort to deflect attention from the Congress party’s purported connections with foreign disruptive forces.

He emphasised that the nation is currently focused on the alleged links between Soros and the Gandhi family. “Instead of addressing these concerns, the opposition has united against the Vice President, who also serves as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha”, Chugh alleged.

Chugh claimed that the opposition’s motive is to target a leader from a farming background, aiming to obscure the Gandhi family’s alleged foreign connections.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to exposing what he described as the “nefarious designs” of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of attempting to destabilize the nation for personal gains.

He concluded by stating that the Gandhi family is unnerved by recent revelations and is resorting to diversionary tactics out of desperation.

However, he expressed confidence that such strategies would not succeed in misleading the nation.