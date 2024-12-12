Centre cuts wheat stock limit to curb hoarding, control prices

NEW DELHI: In order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation in the market ​to control ​spiralling up wheat prices, the Union government has decided to reduce wheat stock limit. It is the second revision of the stock limit in the past four months.

Adverse weather conditions impacted production and geopolitical conditions impacted ​global supply has continuously created pressure on wheat for the past three years.

The limit is applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors in all States and Union Territories. The government had also revised the stock limit in September.

As per new order, the wholesalers/traders existing wheat stock limit reduced to 1000 MT from 2000 MT.

Further, for Big Chain Retailers each outlet can have a maximum quantity of 5 MT stock and Retailers can only stock wheat up to 5 MT. For processors, the existing wheat stock limit is reduced to 50% of monthly installed capacity till April 2025.