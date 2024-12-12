Centre cuts wheat stock limit to curb hoarding, control prices

NEW DELHI: In order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation in the market to control spiralling up wheat prices, the Union government has decided to reduce wheat stock limit. It is the second revision of the stock limit in the past four months.
Adverse weather conditions impacted production and geopolitical conditions impacted global supply has continuously created pressure on wheat for the past three years.
The limit is applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors in all States and Union Territories. The government had also revised the stock limit in September.
As per new order, the wholesalers/traders existing wheat stock limit reduced to 1000 MT from 2000 MT.
Further, for Big Chain Retailers each outlet can have a maximum quantity of 5 MT stock and Retailers can only stock wheat up to 5 MT. For processors, the existing wheat stock limit is reduced to 50% of monthly installed capacity till April 2025.
The average retail wheat market price is hovering between Rs 3000 and Rs 4000. However, the minimum support price of the wheat is Rs 2425.
On November 29, the Central government offloaded 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in the open market to a moderate price. It had fixed the reserve price for auction at Rs 2325 per quintal for wheat of fair and average quality and Rs 2300 per quintal for wheat under relaxed specifications for sale to private parties through e-auction.
Reports suggest that during auctions in Patna and other cities, the quoting price reached up to Rs 3100.
“It only shows that there is a terrible scarcity of wheat in the market as against the government claim,” says Vinit Sharma, Agri-commodity expert with NCDEX.
The revised stock limit will be applicable until 31st March 2025 for all States and Union Territories under Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024.
The government said the country has recorded 113.2 million metric tonnes of wheat in the current Rabi 2023-24 season and claimed that it has ample availability in its stock.