Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Hathras to meet family of 2020 rape-murder victim

HATHRAS: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras Thursday morning to meet the family of a Dalit woman who had died allegedly after gangrape in September 2020.

The Congress MP reached Bool Garhi village around 11.15 am, even as police stepped up deployment in and around the hamlet in the Chandpa area the district in light of his visit.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai confirmed in Lucknow that Rahul Gandhi would be visiting the family on Thursday.

Congress leader in Hathras Chandragupt Vikramaditya told PTI, "Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are the leaders who are in touch with aggrieved people across the country. Rahul ji has been in touch with this family also."