Five-year-old rescued from borewell after 55-hour-long operation dies in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, lost the battle for life.

He was taken out of the borewell last night after more than 55-hour-long rescue operation and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead.

"The child was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance having advanced life support system but he was dead," police said.