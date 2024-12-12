Himachal CM Sukhu launches six new schemes to mark two years in office

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched six schemes and distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries to mark two years of his government in Himachal Pradesh. The initiatives aim to promote natural farming, support small farmers, enhance rural incomes, and improve healthcare access.

At an event in Bilaspur’s Luhnu Ground, Sukhu introduced “Him Bhog Atta”, a maize-based flour produced through natural farming practices. The state government procured 398 metric tonnes of maize from 1,506 farmers across 10 districts, transferring Rs 1.20 crore directly to their bank accounts. “Himachal offers the highest support price for wheat and maize in the country,” said Sukhu.

The government also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Natural Farming Start-up scheme, integrating 36,000 new farmers this year under the Rs 680 crore initiative. To support small farmers and livestock owners, Sukhu rolled out a scheme to buy organic compost and vermin-compost at `300 per quintal. The government also disbursed Rs 1 lakh to 100 farmers via direct benefit transfer (DBT) to strengthen rural incomes. Further, Sukhu handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme 2023.