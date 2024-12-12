Himachal CM Sukhu launches six new schemes to mark two years in office

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched six schemes and distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries to mark two years of his government in Himachal Pradesh. The initiatives aim to promote natural farming, support small farmers, enhance rural incomes, and improve healthcare access.
At an event in Bilaspur’s Luhnu Ground, Sukhu introduced “Him Bhog Atta”, a maize-based flour produced through natural farming practices. The state government procured 398 metric tonnes of maize from 1,506 farmers across 10 districts, transferring Rs 1.20 crore directly to their bank accounts. “Himachal offers the highest support price for wheat and maize in the country,” said Sukhu.
The government also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Natural Farming Start-up scheme, integrating 36,000 new farmers this year under the Rs 680 crore initiative. To support small farmers and livestock owners, Sukhu rolled out a scheme to buy organic compost and vermin-compost at `300 per quintal. The government also disbursed Rs 1 lakh to 100 farmers via direct benefit transfer (DBT) to strengthen rural incomes. Further, Sukhu handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme 2023.
The initiative offers a 50% subsidy for e-taxi purchases, with vehicles leased to government offices for five years, ensuring a stable income for owners. In the first phase, the government plans to provide around 150 permits for e-taxis.
The CM also launched the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to 5,145 beneficiaries. The scheme, with an annual budget of Rs 53.21 crore, provides financial aid to children’s education, widows, destitute women, divorced women, and parents with disabilities, aiming to prevent child exploitation and support vulnerable families.
Sukhu introduced the Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva), a Rs 1,292 crore initiative to boost horticulture across seven districts. The project aims to cultivate fruits like oranges, guavas, and plums over 6,000 hectares, benefiting 15,000 families and generating an estimated market value of `400 crore annually by 2032.
Additionally, Sukhu flagged off five mobile Ayush healthcare units to serve remote tribal areas such as Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur’s Shillai block. Each unit will provide Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy treatments to underserved regions.
Lastly, under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana (MMSAY), Sukhu extended Rs. 1.90 crore in financial aid to 197 beneficiaries in Bilaspur. This included pension support and housing grants, among others.