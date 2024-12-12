Jharkhand government files FIR against Mumbai firm, five brokers for Cameroon job fraud

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government has lodged FIRs against Mumbai-based M/s Transrail Lighting Limited and five middlemen for fraudulently sending 47 workers from the State to work in Cameroon (Central Africa).

The labour department swung into action after the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had received a complaint regarding the non-payment of wages to 47 migrant workers from Jharkhand, currently stranded in Cameroon.

According to an official statement released by the state government, the process to ensure payment of wages to these Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon has also begun.

The Labour Commissioner has filed FIRs in Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Giridih. According to the FIR, employers and middlemen sent these workers to Cameroon without registering them under the Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, and without obtaining the required license. This fraudulent and illegal act of sending workers abroad under false pretences has been strongly condemned.

The five middlemen named in the FIR are Mannan (Mumbai), Akash, Satwik, Vijay Mahto and Mahesh.