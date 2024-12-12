Jharkhand government files FIR against Mumbai firm, five brokers for Cameroon job fraud

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government has lodged FIRs against Mumbai-based M/s Transrail Lighting Limited and five middlemen for fraudulently sending 47 workers from the State to work in Cameroon (Central Africa).
The labour department swung into action after the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had received a complaint regarding the non-payment of wages to 47 migrant workers from Jharkhand, currently stranded in Cameroon.
According to an official statement released by the state government, the process to ensure payment of wages to these Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon has also begun.
The Labour Commissioner has filed FIRs in Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Giridih. According to the FIR, employers and middlemen sent these workers to Cameroon without registering them under the Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, and without obtaining the required license. This fraudulent and illegal act of sending workers abroad under false pretences has been strongly condemned.
The five middlemen named in the FIR are Mannan (Mumbai), Akash, Satwik, Vijay Mahto and Mahesh.
Notably, the Chief Minister was informed a few days ago about complaints from Jharkhand workers employed in M/s Transrail Lighting Limited, Cameroon. According to them, their wages had been pending for three months and they wished to return to India.
Taking a swift action after receiving the information, the chief minister directed the State Migrant Control Room to take steps to ensure the safe return of the migrant labourers.
Following the Chief Minister’s orders, the State Migrant Control Room, under the guidance of the Labor Commissioner, contacted the workers and the employer company. The company revealed that they had paid the workers USD 100 per month and assured them that the remaining wages would be transferred to their Indian bank accounts. The workers have since confirmed receiving partial payments.
In addition, the State Migrant Control Room has instructed the company to provide copies of the workers’ contracts, salary details, and other necessary documents. The Labor Department has also sent letters to the Protector of Emigrants (POE), Ranchi, and other relevant departments, requesting appropriate action. The company has assured the authorities of resolving the outstanding wage payments by consulting the sub-contractor. The remaining amounts will be deposited into the workers’ Indian accounts.
Meanwhile, efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of these workers. The High Commission and Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India have been informed about the situation.