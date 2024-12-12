MHA sanctions combined strength of over 2,800 CISF personnel for Navi Mumbai, Noida airports

NEW DELHI: The Centre has given its nod for a combined strength of over 2,800 CISF personnel to be deployed for security duties at soon-to-be operational international airports in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district and in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

They said that an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which administratively controls the Central Industrial Security Force (CIF), has sanctioned 1,840 posts for the Navi Mumbai Airport and 1,030 for the Noida International Airport (NIA).

The combined sanctioned manpower strength of the force, which will provide counter-terrorist cover to the two upcoming airports, would be 2,870, the officials said.

They added that the current sanction is for the first phase of operationalisation of the two airports and the same would be enhanced in due course with the completion of Phase II of these airports.