Mob surrounds NIA team, resists move to detain Mufti Khalid Nadvi for interrogation in Jhansi

LUCKNOW: A mob surrounded a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials when they attempted to take Mufti Khalid Nadvi for interrogationin Jhansi on Thursday. The move came after an eight-hour search of his residence in connection with allegations of online radicalisation of youth and allegedly receiving foreign funding.

As the NIA team tried to take Nadvi away, the local Muslims gathered outside the cleric's house in response to an announcement made from the local mosque to resist the NIA move. After the involvement of senior police and administrative officials Nadvi was taken by NIA for questioning at the police lines.

The searches at Nadvi’s house were part of an NIA operation spread across 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The searches were being conducted in connection with the recent arrest of a cleric in Delhi by the NIA on charges of heading a radicalisation programme being run by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

As per the sources, NIA officials accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team raided Mufti Khalid Ansari Nadvi’s house in Super Colony at 2.30 am on Thursday in connection with a foreign funding and money laundering case in Jhansi district.

It was also suspected that Nadvi had been involved in spreading terror propaganda of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the radicalisation of people.