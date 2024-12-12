Mumbai Diary: Not enough number, but Uddhav & Congress eye LoP

Not enough number, but Uddhav & Cong eye LoP

The Opposition MVA failed to get requisite number to claim the post of Leader of Opposition. However, the three constituents of the MVA separately met Devendra Fadnavis and asked him to appoint their respective party leaders as LoP. The requisite number is 29 or 10% MLAs of total 288 members of the Assembly. The Shiv Sena (UBT) with 20 MLAs argued that it is the single largest party among MVA allies, so the LoP post should be given to it. The Congress said it is a national party and has presence across the state, hence the post should go to it, while Sharad Pawar’s NSP (SP) position is not yet known.

Fadnavis changes OSD close to ex-CM Shinde

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started placing his people at key positions, according to reports. He has already removed Mangesh Chivate, who was OSD of former CM Eknath Shinde and in-charge of the CM relief fund. Chivate has been replaced with Rameshwar Naik. Chivate is a former journalist. Earlier, Naik was in-charge of the deputy chief minister medical relief cell during Fadnavis tenure. The relief cell is meant to help poor patients by admitting them in private and corporate hospitals and giving free treatment to them.

Not only MLAs, babus join race for plum posts

It is not only the elected legislators of the ruling parties are lobbying for ministerial berths in the MahaYuti coaltiion government, senior officers are also eyeing for plum posts. The officers have joined the race to eye for personal assistants of ministers and in various departments so that they can also get their share of pie in the new power structure. The delay in portfolio allocations and cabinet expansion has caused anxiety among a section of government officers. Each one seems to be keen to join ministers who would get plump portfolios.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com