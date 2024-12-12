NIA detained Madrasa worker in Sanand, Ahmedabad for suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed links

AHMEDABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Adil, a suspect linked to the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, from a madrasa in Sanand near Ahmedabad.

The suspect is currently under intense interrogation by the NIA as part of an ongoing operation.

Police sources reported that a central agency had received intelligence indicating that an individual named Adil, who allegedly works at a madarsa in Chekhala village, Banas Kantha district, had links to the terrorist organization “Jaish-e-Mohammed”. Acting on this information, the agency, with assistance from Ahmedabad district police, arrested Adil during a late-night operation.

Authorities are investigating Adil's role in the organization and his suspected involvement in its activities.

Sources reveal that in recent years, the roots of terrorist organizations have shifted significantly to online platforms. Special groups are being formed on various social media networks—both online and offline—connecting individuals to different ideological modules. These modules then align recruits with the ideology of terrorist organizations. Investigative agencies have repeatedly uncovered links between terrorists and online platforms during past investigations.

In August 2023, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) made a significant breakthrough by arresting three individuals in Rajkot for their suspected connections to the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.