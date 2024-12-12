NIA questions chicken vendor from Bihar's Sitamarhi over alleged anti-national activities

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a search at the house of a chicken seller Mohammad Aleem in Bihar's Sitamarhi district and subsequently took him into custody for interrogation.

Aleem runs a chicken shop at Bajpatti Got under Bajpatti police station in Sitamarhi district, close to the India-Nepal border.

An NIA team reached Aleem's house around 4.30 am and started a search operation. The family members were taken aback over the sudden action of the central investigation agency. The entire village has virtually turned into a fortress.

The raiding team seized Aleem's mobile phone and took him to Bajpatti police station where he was quizzed for more than five hours. Later he was released on personal bond from the police station. However, the NIA took his mobile phone for investigation.