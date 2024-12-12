'No songs on alcohol': Advisory issued for Diljit's Chandigarh concert

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh not to glorify drugs, and violence during his 'Dil-Luminati' India Tour concert here at Exhibition Ground, Sector 34 on December 14.

In the advisory issued here yesterday, the child rights body stated, "Avoid to perform songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, Case etc. even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age.’’

Citing a World Health Organization (WHO) report, adults should not be exposed to sound with peak sound pressure levels above 140db and for the children the level reduced to 120 db, the advisory asked the singer not to invite children on stage during the show, where peak sound pressure level is above 120db.

The commission also emphasized that alcohol should not be served to youngsters below 25 years which is punishable under JJ Act and other provisions of law.

This advisory comes in the wake of concerns raised during Dosanjh's concerts in Hyderabad and Delhi, warning him against the promotion of alcohol and drugs.

Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued these instructions based on the representation filed by Panditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor of Sociology in the Government college in Sector 46.

Earlier in November, Panditrao had given a complaint against Dosanjh on which District Child Welfare Officer Telangana also had issued notice for not using children on stage and not to sing alcohol, drugs and violence-promoting songs. The singer followed the advisory and did not use children on stage.

Panditrao said, "He is sure singer Diljit Dosanjh will follow the advisory in the larger interest of the children."