Not allowing mother to meet child amounts to cruelty and harassment, says Bombay HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has held that not letting a child meet her mother amounts to `cruelty' under the Indian Penal Code, and refused to quash a First Information Report registered against the in-laws of a Jalna-based woman.

A bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Rohit Joshi at Aurangabad noted in its order of December 11 that the woman's daughter, only four years old, is being kept away from her despite a lower court's order.

"Keeping a young child of four years away from her mother also amounts to mental harassment, amounting to cruelty in as much as it would certainly cause grave injury to the mental health of the mother," the HC said.

Such behaviour by in-laws amounts to `cruelty' as defined under section 498-A of the IPC, the court added.

"The mental harassment is continuing from day to day till date. It is a continuing wrong," the bench observed.