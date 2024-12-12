Power corridor: Gogoi demands Amit Shah's stance on Manipur

GOGOI demands shah stance on manipur

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said Manipur was in the throes of a grave humanitarian crisis and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the issue. Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the BJP for raising the George Soros issue in Parliament, contending that it was doing so to “hide its failures in Manipur”.

ls adjourns after Kalyan Banerjee-Scindia spat

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed repeated adjournments as some remarks made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia created an uproar, which refused to die down even after the Bengal leader tendered an apology.

Trouble arose when Banerjee, speaking on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act, alleged non-cooperation by the Centre during the pandemic, but MoS for Home Nityanand Rai countered it. Scindia stood up and supported Rai, when Banerjee made certain remarks against the minister, which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches lead to adjournment. When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised, but Scindia refused to accept it. “We all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation’s development... but we also come with a sense of self respect,” he said. A ruckus followed, leading to the LS adjourning again.

3X atomic power by 2031: Jitendra Singh

India’s atomic power capacity has almost doubled in the past decade from 4,780 megawatts to 8,081 megawatts and it would be tripled by 2031, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh, who holds key portfolios in the Prime Minister’s Office, including the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, emphasised the transformative strides made since 2014.