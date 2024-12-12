Punjab farmer leader on fast unto death writes to PM Modi, says Centre responsible if he dies

A rally was also held on Wednesday in California and another rally will be organised in Surrey in Canada on Friday to mark the agitation. Farmer leader Sharwan Singh Pandher said members of the diaspora organised these rallies to draw the attention of people living abroad to the farmer's protest in India.

"Car rallies are being held in solidarity with farmers, as many of them were injured after tear gas shells were lobbed at them when they were marching on foot towards Delhi from the Shambhu border and were denied entry into Haryana by police and paramilitary personnel,” said Pandher.

Members of the diaspora in California have also decided to observe a day-long fast to express solidarity with Dallewal, he said.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had said farmer leaders should engage in dialogue instead. He added that he was open to talk to farmers and take up their issues with the government while urging them to end their protest.

Reacting to this, Pandher said, "We are urging for a formal discussion, which could bring out a fruitful result. If Bittu is serious then he should go to Delhi, bring a formal letter from the government and engage in talks to resolve the issue.”