Punjab farmer leader on fast unto death writes to PM Modi, says Centre responsible if he dies

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast unto death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana entered the 17th day on Thursday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote that the Union government would be responsible if he dies. He said that the government should accept their 13 demands including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
In an open letter written to PM Modi, Dallewal stated that he is a normal farmer of the country and is penning this letter with a heavy heart amid the farmers' agitation that has been on since February 13.
The farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers) and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. As the government chose not to accept their demands, he decided on November 26 to sit on a fast unto death.
He added that if police reach the protest site, the responsibility would fall on the government.
A rally was also held on Wednesday in California and another rally will be organised in Surrey in Canada on Friday to mark the agitation. Farmer leader Sharwan Singh Pandher said members of the diaspora organised these rallies to draw the attention of people living abroad to the farmer's protest in India.
"Car rallies are being held in solidarity with farmers, as many of them were injured after tear gas shells were lobbed at them when they were marching on foot towards Delhi from the Shambhu border and were denied entry into Haryana by police and paramilitary personnel,” said Pandher.
Members of the diaspora in California have also decided to observe a day-long fast to express solidarity with Dallewal, he said.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had said farmer leaders should engage in dialogue instead. He added that he was open to talk to farmers and take up their issues with the government while urging them to end their protest.
Reacting to this, Pandher said, "We are urging for a formal discussion, which could bring out a fruitful result. If Bittu is serious then he should go to Delhi, bring a formal letter from the government and engage in talks to resolve the issue.”
According to a farmer leader at Khanauri, Dallewal has lost more than 11 kg weight and his blood sugar levels are fluctuating. A team of doctors is monitoring his vital parameters.
Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13, after security forces stopped their march to Delhi.
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has called on the Union government to initiate meaningful dialogue with the farmers to resolve their pressing issues.
Stressing the need for sincerity and urgency, he appealed to the Centre to address the farmers’ demands, including legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to implement the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.
He also expressed grave concern over the health of Dallewal. Despite being a cancer patient, Dallewal has continued his fast-unto-death protest, demanding swift government action. Sandhwan urged the Centre to persuade Dallewal to end his hunger strike, emphasizing the need to save his life.
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also appealed to the Centre on Thursday to hold talks with agitating farmers and accept their demands instead of trying to reintroduce elements of the three repealed agriculture laws through the back door through a new notification.
He said the draft on the new National Framework on Agricultural Marketing had raised apprehensions amongst farmers that the BJP led central government was seeking to privatise agricultural marketing. “A draft notification which has been released by the central government has asked all interested parties to give their suggestions within fifteen days. This is against the spirit of the Prime Minister’s assurance to the farming community while repealing the three black laws that any further decision on this matter would be taken in consonance with them,” he said.
"I appeal to the Union government not to play with fire. Kisan leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death, is in a precarious state and nothing should be done to aggravate the situation. The government should discuss the draft notification with the farm leaders and the farming community before proceeding in this matter. It should also implement the promise made to farmers to make MSP a legal guarantee,’’ he added.