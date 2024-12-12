Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid protests on various issues

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday afternoon amid disruptions as the members of the treasury and opposition benches traded charges over a no-trust motion brought against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the BJP's allegations of the Congress leadership's "links" with billionaire investor George Soros.

The Upper House has been witnessing a ruckus as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging links between the Congress and Soros, and has also slammed the opposition for moving the motion against Dhankhar.

The first adjournment of the day happened shortly after the House met at 11 am, when it was adjourned till 2 pm, and then for the day.

After the laying of the listed papers and reports during the pre-noon session, the chairman rejected six notices demanding an adjournment of the scheduled business of the day and taking up matters mentioned therein.

Dhankhar said he had given a ruling earlier rejecting five notices and the sixth notice given by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury regarding alleged derogatory statements made by an Allahabad High Court judge is also rejected.

After all the six notices were rejected, Leader of House J P Nadda rose to speak and strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for criticising the chairman at a press conference outside the House on Wednesday.

Citing a rule, Nadda said questioning or criticising a ruling of the chairman amounts to contempt of both the House and the Chair.

"At a press conference on Wednesday, Khargeji criticised the chairman. This is objectionable and condemnable. It sets a wrong precedent. This needs to be condemned by one and all," Nadda said.

Refuting Kharge's allegation made at the press conference that he was not given an opportunity to speak in the House, he said letters were written by the chairman to the leader of opposition (LoP) time and again, asking him to participate and come to the chairman's chamber.

But Kharge did not go to the chairman's chamber and also did not attend the last meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, he said.