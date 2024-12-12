Weeks after Sambhal killings, houses demolished, MP named in FIR issued notice for 'unauthorised' construction

Weeks after he was named in an FIR by the UP police for instigating violence during the court ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a show-cause notice has been issued to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for allegedly constructing a house without getting the building map approved.

The notice follows demolition of several houses in the area by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, earlier on Thursday.

The houses were demolished alleging them of being built on "encroached land."

The notice, issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Sambhal on December 5 under the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958, highlights violations of local building norms.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia confirmed that the notice has been issued.

He said according to the regulations, "anyone constructing a house within a regulated area is required to have the building map approved by authorities".

The DM added that similar notices have been issued to others in the area as well and the notice to Barq was issued for "not complying with the required procedures".

Officials have indicated that further action may be taken if the violation is not addressed.

At least five Muslim youths, including a minor were killed as UP police allegedly opened fire at people protesting the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on the morning of November 24. Though the police denied allegations of firing at the protesters, locals including the mosque committee chairman has accused the police of using country made pistols to fire at the crowd.

The opposition parties have alleged a "conspiracy" in the police action against the protesters.

