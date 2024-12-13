100-day leave for Central Armed Police Forces: Out of 9.5 lakh personnel, only 42,000 availed it in last four years

As many as 1,472 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel availed of the leave over the four years, with an increasing trend from 211 in 2020 to 391 in 2023. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had 6,142 leave days, with the highest number in 2023 at 1,449.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seen 8,838 personnel take leave, with 2023 being the high point at 2,234 leave days.

Assam Rifles, which operates along the volatile Indo-Myanmar border and is also deployed in Manipur, has seen 2,367 leave days but marked a drastic drop in 2024, as only 91 personnel could avail of 100 days’ leave.

In all, 42,797 CAPFs and AR personnel consumed 100 days of leave between 2020 and 2024.

The Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has also raised the matter in one of its meetings, as it noted that, at present, 75 days of leave are provided to personnel posted in the field, and there is a proposal to increase that to 100 days.

It is of the view that the ministry must speed up the rollout of this proposal at the earliest for the benefit of jawans. The committee would like to be informed about the progress made in this regard.