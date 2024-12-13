100-day leave for Central Armed Police Forces: Out of 9.5 lakh personnel, only 42,000 availed it in last four years

NEW DELHI: Fresh data compiled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that 42,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel have taken advantage of the 100-day leave policy of the government between 2020 and 2024 (till October).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the 100-day leave policy for the personnel of the CAPFs to help them live with their families more with an aim of possible reduction in the number of suicides and fratricides in the forces.
According to the MHA data, that was presented in Parliament earlier this week, the CRPFs saw a total of 2,245 personnel taking 100 days of leave in the period under review, with 570 personnel in 2020, a number that steadily declined to 71 in 2024.
The Border Security Force (BSF), with the largest number of jawans in terms of availing 100 days of leave, recorded the highest number of leave requests with a total of 21,733 personnel taking extended leave. The BSF saw a sharp decline in 2021 when 3,978 personnel availed the 100-day leave, which further fell to 3,295.
As many as 1,472 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel availed of the leave over the four years, with an increasing trend from 211 in 2020 to 391 in 2023. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had 6,142 leave days, with the highest number in 2023 at 1,449.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seen 8,838 personnel take leave, with 2023 being the high point at 2,234 leave days.
Assam Rifles, which operates along the volatile Indo-Myanmar border and is also deployed in Manipur, has seen 2,367 leave days but marked a drastic drop in 2024, as only 91 personnel could avail of 100 days’ leave.
In all, 42,797 CAPFs and AR personnel consumed 100 days of leave between 2020 and 2024.
The Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has also raised the matter in one of its meetings, as it noted that, at present, 75 days of leave are provided to personnel posted in the field, and there is a proposal to increase that to 100 days.
It is of the view that the ministry must speed up the rollout of this proposal at the earliest for the benefit of jawans. The committee would like to be informed about the progress made in this regard.