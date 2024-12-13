Around one lakh hectare forest diverted for non-forestry purpose in the past five years

NEW DELHI: In the last five years, the government has diverted 95724.99 hectare of forest land for different non-forestry purposes.

The government told parliament that between April 2019 and March 2024, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved for the diversion of 95724.99 hectare of forest land for different non-forestry purposes.

The diversion approval was made under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980.

In its written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government also gave approval of afforestation.

"During the period from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, the Ministry has accorded approval for the diversion of 95724.99 hectare of forest land for different non-forestry purposes," said Singh.

Meanwhile, he has also informed that around 2.5 lakh hectares area has been approved under afforestation scheme.