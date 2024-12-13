Bizman, wife die by suicide in MP; Congress claims couple were targeted by ED for backing party

BHOPAL: A businessman and his wife hanged themselves in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, triggering sharp exchanges between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP.

The Congress claimed that victims Manoj Parmar and his wife were party supporters and the Enforcement Directorate harassed them over their political leanings.

The couple's children had gifted their piggybank to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his "Bharat Jodo (Nyaya) Yatra", said the party's MP chief Jitu Patwari.

BJP hit back at the opposition party, accusing it of "playing politics over death."

Police said Parmar and his wife died by suicide in the Ashta town in the morning.

Patwari, who visited Parmar's family, termed the deaths "state murder."

He said the ED raided Parmar as he was a Congress supporter.

His party colleague Digvijaya Singh also levelled similar charges.

According to Ashta's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Akash Amalkarm, cops are yet to ascertain why the couple took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, ED's Bhopal zonal official has said in a release that the agency carried out search operations on December 5 at four premises in MP's Sehore and Indore districts in connection with the matter of Parmar and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The search covered the residential premises of the key persons who were the beneficiaries of the 'proceeds of crime' or have actively aided or abetted such persons in a bank fraud, the ED said, and claimed to have recovered 'incriminating' documents.