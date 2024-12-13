BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs ahead of debate on Constitution

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a fiery debate on the Constitution scheduled to begin in the Lok Sabha on Friday at noon.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the two-day debate, the BJP and Congress issued a ‘three-line whip’ to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on December 13 and 14.

“All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday. All members of the BJP are requested to be positively present in the House throughout both days and support the government’s stand,” said a BJP statement.