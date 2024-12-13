BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai refutes allegations of prelims question paper leak

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied the report claiming a question paper leak in the state public service commission's preliminary test. The 70th joint BPSC examination is being conducted at 912 examination centres across Bihar.

The chairman described the allegations as the 'handiwork' of anti-social elements aimed to mar the prospects of the bonafide candidates and drag the commission into controversy.

"The allegations of the question paper leak are false. The commission has not received any complaint about question paper leaks from anywhere in the state. Some officials of the commission visited the examination hall after getting information about an unruly scene created by the examinees in Patna," the chairman told the media.

He said the commission's team found that some examinees spread rumours about the question paper leak which went viral on social media. However, it turned out to be false during the preliminary investigation. Later some students came out of the examination hall and created a scene. They also tried to provoke others," he added.