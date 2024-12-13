BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai refutes allegations of prelims question paper leak

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied the report claiming a question paper leak in the state public service commission's preliminary test. The 70th joint BPSC examination is being conducted at 912 examination centres across Bihar.
The chairman described the allegations as the 'handiwork' of anti-social elements aimed to mar the prospects of the bonafide candidates and drag the commission into controversy.
"The allegations of the question paper leak are false. The commission has not received any complaint about question paper leaks from anywhere in the state. Some officials of the commission visited the examination hall after getting information about an unruly scene created by the examinees in Patna," the chairman told the media.
He said the commission's team found that some examinees spread rumours about the question paper leak which went viral on social media. However, it turned out to be false during the preliminary investigation. Later some students came out of the examination hall and created a scene. They also tried to provoke others," he added.
The chairman, however, hastened to add that the commission would look into every aspect and then come to any conclusion.
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar allegedly slapped one of the examinees when he was creating a scene at the Bapu Examination Hall (examination centre). A video of the DM slapping a student went viral on social media. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of senior police officials.
Later a group of examinees put up a road blockade on Agamkuan-Kankarbagh's old Bypass road and disrupted vehicular traffic. The agitating students demanded the cancellation of the examination alleging that the question paper was leaked and went viral on social media.
According to authoritative sources, 4.83 lakh candidates are taking BPSC 70th joint preliminary test at 912 examination centres spread over 36 districts. In Patna alone, there are more than 60 examination centres. For the first time in the recent past, BPSC has advertised 2035 vacant posts, which are to be filled.
Barely a week ago, BPSC aspirants staged a protest and also put up road blockades outside the BPSC office in the state capital to protest against the normalisation policy of the government. "Conducting a fair examination is a big challenge for the BPSC in the present contest," said a senior police officer.
This is not the first time when BPSC has landed in controversy for the question paper leak. The appointment of teachers in government schools also came under the scanner of the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar police.