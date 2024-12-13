Farmer leaders meet fasting Dallewal at Punjab-Haryana border, seek to bring together divided unions

CHANDIGARH: Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met the agitating farmers of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal of SKM (non-political), who has been on a fast-unto-death agitation since November 26, at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.
The farmers unions under the SKM spearheaded the Delhi farmers’ protest in 2020-21 but later the SKM was divided due to differences among them. The SKM is not part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest which is led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political).
But now these farmers unions might get together under one umbrella body again as they have a common agenda for the implementation of their demands including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait met SKM (non-political) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri and gave a call to all the farmer unions to once again unite for a joint fight.
"Dallewal is our big leader and we are worried about his health as all farmers across the country are worried. The Union government should take cognizance of this as Dallewal will not take back his fast-unto-death till the government holds talks with farmer unions and accepts their demands,’’ he said.
Asked why all the farmer unions, which were earlier part of the SKM during the 2021 protests, don't get back together on the same platform and join hands in this protest, Tikait said, "We have formed a committee which will communicate with the farmer unions. A strategy is being worked out for future course of action.’’ Tikait was accompanied by SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal.
He said farmer unions should come together and form a strategy about the next move and alleged that it suits the Centre that farmer unions get divided.
Lakhowal said, "We hope and want that all the unions come under one unified umbrella once again and take this fight to a logical conclusion, we have spoken to the leader of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) in this regard and we will speak to other leaders also before taking a final decision. This battle is against the government and cannot be won till everyone comes on board. It is not only about farmers of one state, but farmers of all states will have to come together.’’
Tikait said that once again Delhi will have to be surrounded from all sides like in the previous agitation against the now repealed farm laws and the farmers' power has to be demonstrated to the Union government.
Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police.
Then on December 6 and 8, a group of 101 farmers (Jatha) attempted to across the Shamabhu border on foot but could not. Now on December 14 the group of farmers will make another attempt to march to the national capital from this border point.