Farmer leaders meet fasting Dallewal at Punjab-Haryana border, seek to bring together divided unions

CHANDIGARH: Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met the agitating farmers of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal of SKM (non-political), who has been on a fast-unto-death agitation since November 26, at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers unions under the SKM spearheaded the Delhi farmers’ protest in 2020-21 but later the SKM was divided due to differences among them. The SKM is not part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest which is led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political).

But now these farmers unions might get together under one umbrella body again as they have a common agenda for the implementation of their demands including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait met SKM (non-political) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri and gave a call to all the farmer unions to once again unite for a joint fight.

"Dallewal is our big leader and we are worried about his health as all farmers across the country are worried. The Union government should take cognizance of this as Dallewal will not take back his fast-unto-death till the government holds talks with farmer unions and accepts their demands,’’ he said.