India rides high as missile with cutting-edge SFDR technology tested successfully

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another technological accomplishment, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the final round test of the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion based missile system from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Friday.

The indigenously developed missile system was test-fired from a static launcher at the launching complex-III of the integrated test range (ITR). This was the third successful mission involving three different classes of missiles with indigenous technologies in a month.

Defence sources said the missile powered by SFDR met all mission objectives validating the advanced propulsion system and several other critical components. The missile flew in its intended trajectory at a speed exceeding Mach 3 (thrice the speed of sound) and neutralised the aerial target at precision.

"The data captured by a number of range instruments including telemetry, radar and electro optical tracking systems has confirmed its performance. This could be the last developmental trial of the system as the flawless mission indicates that the system is ready for induction," said a defence official.

India is said to be the first country to develop this cutting-edge SFDR technology which will help develop long range air-to-air missiles capable of neutralising fast moving aerial targets at a distance of over 300 km at supersonic speed.