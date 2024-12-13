India rides high as missile with cutting-edge SFDR technology tested successfully

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another technological accomplishment, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the final round test of the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion based missile system from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Friday.
The indigenously developed missile system was test-fired from a static launcher at the launching complex-III of the integrated test range (ITR). This was the third successful mission involving three different classes of missiles with indigenous technologies in a month.
Defence sources said the missile powered by SFDR met all mission objectives validating the advanced propulsion system and several other critical components. The missile flew in its intended trajectory at a speed exceeding Mach 3 (thrice the speed of sound) and neutralised the aerial target at precision.
"The data captured by a number of range instruments including telemetry, radar and electro optical tracking systems has confirmed its performance. This could be the last developmental trial of the system as the flawless mission indicates that the system is ready for induction," said a defence official.
India is said to be the first country to develop this cutting-edge SFDR technology which will help develop long range air-to-air missiles capable of neutralising fast moving aerial targets at a distance of over 300 km at supersonic speed.
The SFDR has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories like Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.
Equipped with an advanced propulsion system, nozzle-less booster and thrust modulation system, the missile has been uniquely designed to deliver specific impulse in ramjet mode.
"The SFDR-based missile is usually boosted into a high-altitude trajectory to simulate aircraft-launch conditions and then the nozzle-less booster guides the weapon towards its target. The system utilises a solid fuelled air-breathing ramjet engine, which takes up oxygen from the atmosphere during flight," said the official.
Last month, former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy had told TNIE that SFDR will propel the country develop long range air-to-air missiles. Once fully developed, India will be the first country to possess such capability, he had said.
On November 16, India had successfully test-fired its first long-range hypersonic missile capable of destroying targets 1,500 km away. The 3,500 km range K-4 missile was successfully flight tested from the INS Arighaat submarine on November 27.