Lucknow Diary: Is Azam Khan all set to change course?

Is Azam Khan all set to change course?

Is Azam Khan planning rebellion? The Samajwadi Party leader has been languishing in Sitapur jail after getting convicted in six criminal cases in the past 18 months. He has over 70 criminal cases pending against him and most of the cases were lodged after the BJP formed the government in the state in 2017. As per political grapevine, the leader is gravitating to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and a new political alignment comprising him, Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is expected in UP. While Azad had recently met him in Sitapur jail, Owaisi is expected to visit the SP leader soon. Azam is reportedly miffed with the SP leadership.

Credit goes to Dimple for Tej Pratap’s bypoll win

This time it is not Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav but his better half Dimple Yadav who walked away with the credit of clinching a win for Tej Pratap Yadav in recently held bypoll in Karhal under Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. Dimple represents Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha. A report in the latest edition of Samajwadi Bulletin attributed Tej Prata’s victory to the political maturity of Dimple who it claimed led the party’s campaign in Karhal. The report says Dimple stayed put in the constituency, strategised the campaign and her popularity defeated the BJP candidate.

Maha Kumbh all set for 4 Guinness records

The UP government is aiming at striking four world records at Maha Kumbh. The proposed records are the largest synchronized sweeping drive, largest e-vehicle parade, most handprint paintings created in eight hours, and largest river-cleaning campaign. The records will be pursued in adherence to the standards and guidelines set by the Guinness Book of World Records. To ensure this, a special team will soon be constituted in coordination with Prayagraj Mela Authority. This team will liaise with Guinness World Records officials and meticulously oversee the fulfilment and monitoring of all required procedures and standards.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com