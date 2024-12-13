Man-eating tigers keep dominance in captivity

DEHRADUN: Two man-eating tigers, Vikram and Bhola, have recently transitioned from the wilds of Uttarakhand to the enclosures of Dehradun Zoo. Despite their change of place, these jungle kings show no signs of altering their fierce temperament.
Since their relocation, both tigers have been busy establishing territorial boundaries within their new habitat, asserting their dominance just as they did in the wild. They employ various methods to claim their territory, proving that even in captivity, the spirit of the king of the jungle remains unbroken.
In recent days, the two tigers have been placed in “custody” indefinitely due to their aggressive behaviour, according to forest department regulations. “As is typical of tigers in the wild, both Bhola and Vikram are marking their territory at the Dehradun Zoo,” an official said. “In addition to urinating on the ground, they are also scratching the bark of trees with their claws to establish their dominion.”
Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Saket Badola said, “Tigers establish territories that can span over 50 kilometers. They mark their territory with urine so that the scent informs other tigers about the area. Additionally, tigers scratch the ground to signal to other tigers that this is their boundary and they should not enter. Furthermore, by spraying urine, clawing, vocalising, defecating, and patrolling, tigers demonstrate their territory.”
Pradeep Mishra, in-charge of Dehradun Zoo, said, “On November 25, tigers D-1 and D-2 (as referred to by the forest department) were displayed to the public for the first time. Prior to this, both tigers were at the Dhela Rescue Centre.
Since being released into the enclosure, there has been a significant change in their behaviour.” The zoo administration is making efforts to provide a natural environment for both tigers. Meanwhile, the tigers are also trying to adapt their enclosure to resemble a forest.
Their daily routine is fascinating. Sunil Baluni, SDO of the forest department, said, “Establishing territory is inherent to a tiger’s nature. Since being released into the enclosure, both tigers have been marking their territory. As both tigers are male, there is a risk of conflict between them. Therefore, only one tiger is allowed to roam freely in the enclosure at a time.”
He added, “When Vikram is outside, he marks the ground with his urine to establish his area. When Bhola is released, he tries to sniff and determine whether Vikram has already established a territory in the area where he is marking.
Similarly, the tigers also leave their marks by clawing at trees.” According to sources within the forest department, the latest data reveals that the total tiger population in India has risen to 3,682 in 2022, up from 2,967 in 2018. Madhya Pradesh leads the nation with 785 big cats.