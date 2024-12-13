Man-eating tigers keep dominance in captivity

DEHRADUN: Two man-eating tigers, Vikram and Bhola, have recently transitioned from the wilds of Uttarakhand to the enclosures of Dehradun Zoo. Despite their change of place, these jungle kings show no signs of altering their fierce temperament.

Since their relocation, both tigers have been busy establishing territorial boundaries within their new habitat, asserting their dominance just as they did in the wild. They employ various methods to claim their territory, proving that even in captivity, the spirit of the king of the jungle remains unbroken.

In recent days, the two tigers have been placed in “custody” indefinitely due to their aggressive behaviour, according to forest department regulations. “As is typical of tigers in the wild, both Bhola and Vikram are marking their territory at the Dehradun Zoo,” an official said. “In addition to urinating on the ground, they are also scratching the bark of trees with their claws to establish their dominion.”