Petitions against historic mosques driven by fear of India's growth: Tourism Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Responding to a question on petitions challenging the existence of historic centuries-old mosques, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday asserted that powers frightened by the growth of India are behind this and an investigation is required to uncover the mindset.

“Definitely filing a PIL (public interest litigation) in democratic India is a privilege of a person, I can’t prevent a person? However, on these issues, behind all these, power and mindset is on the job. It needs to be looked into, and investigated. Some people are scared of progress and the speed of growth of the country,” said the minister.

The minister further added that the Government has been exposing these kinds of people and preserving the cultural heritage. “The Government is working and making efforts with seriousness to preserve the heritage of the country so that it remains a matter of pride for coming generations,” Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat was speaking on the achievements of the culture and tourism ministries in the last 10 years at a press conference.

He was asked specifically about lawsuits against Taj Mahal, Delhi’s Jama Masjid and the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. According to the claim made in petitions, these historic sites were built over Hindu temples.